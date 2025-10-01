The Australia Women's National Cricket Team will cross punches against the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in the second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 01. The Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore will host the AUS-W vs NZ-W match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Shillong Chamber Choir Pays Musical Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The reigning champs Australia kick off their title defense against the in-form White Ferns! 🏆🔥 Who takes this Trans-Tasman rivalry? ✍🏻#CWC25 👉 #AUSvNZ | WED, OCT 1, 2:30 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/c9w72gYepN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 1, 2025

