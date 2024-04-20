Punjab Kings cricketers Ashutosh Sharma has impressed fans with his power-hitting in the IPL 2024. Since coming in as an impact sub, Ashutosh has played some impactful knocks and took PBKS close to a victory multiple times. In the last game of PBKS against MI, Ashutosh dragged a game which seemed like an one sided contest to the last over. He also played an outrageous sweep shot against Jasprit Bumrah. His performance has made fans see the futue of Indian cricket in him. Amidst this Ashutosh was spotted smashing the ball in the practice session ahead of a very important match against Gujarat Titans. KKR’s Rinku Singh Enjoys Fanboy Moment With Shah Rukh Khan, Says ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ (View Pic).

Ashutosh Sharma Smashes It In the Nets

