Pakistan (193/2) produce a sensational display as they defeat Hong Kong (38/10) by 155 runs to secure their place in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2022. Led by Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, Babar Azam's men secured their place in the next round of competition. They will meet rivals India on Sunday (September 04).

Biggest margin of victory for Pakistan in T20Is ✅ Records tumble in Sharjah as Pakistan go through to Super Four 🙌#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/APOHUStKhT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022

