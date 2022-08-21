Kuwait held their nerve to clinch a thrilling one-wicket win over UAE in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier on Sunday, August 21. Chasing 174 to win, Kuwait finished the match with 177/9 in 19.5 overs with Mohamed Shafeeq striking a four. Earlier, UAE scored 173/5 with Chirag Suri hitting 88 runs.

Kuwait vs UAE Match Result:

RESULT: Kuwait won by 1 wicket (with 1 ball remaining) Kuwait 177/9 (19.5/20 ov, target: 174) v U.A.E.https://t.co/Aho4OS510X — ESPNcricinfo scores (@ESPNscorecard) August 21, 2022

