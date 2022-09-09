Sri Lanka registered a sensational five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a sensational spell as they restricted Babar Azam's men to a score of 121 and a sensational half-century from Pathum Nissanka saw them get over the line.

Sri Lanka ace the dress rehearsal before the final to end the Super Four phase on a high 👊#SLvPAK | #AsiaCup2022 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/5cRoSjOfZG pic.twitter.com/SyjueGh0lk — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)