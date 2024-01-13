UP wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel who also plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL has been selected in Team India squad for first two Tests against England. Jurel performed well in domestic cricket and also in the recent matches of India A. Impressed with his performance selectors have opted him for reserve wicketkeeper-batter role. Ecstatic by his selection Jurel shared a post on social media thanking his parents with a beautiful message. Fans loved his emotions and made the post viral on social media. Dhruv Jurel Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Wicketkeeper-Batsman Picked in Indian Team for First Two Tests vs England.

Dhruv Jurel Pens Down Emotional Note Thanking Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U R E L (@dhruvjurel)

