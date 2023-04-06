Rajasthan Royals conceded their first defeat of the season against Punjab Kings at the Barsapara cricket stadium at Guwahati. Chasing 198, they had a decent start but the lost the way in the middle as Devdutt Padikkal struggled to get going. When he departed, RR needed 74 from 30 deliveries and it looked like a mountain to climb. Surprising everyone, RR used their Impact player sub and fielded Dhruv Jurel as the next batter. For the next few overs his clean striking blew the minds of the audience as well as scared PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan for some time. Although RR fell short of a few runs from the target, Dhruv left enough impressions to be considered a major threat in the RR lower order for the remainder of the season. IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Nathan Ellis Star in Punjab Kings' Five-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Dhrub Jurel mainly targeted Arshdeep Singh as he struck three boundaries in the 19th over Arshdeep bowled. It included a six over the covers that particularly took the audience by awe and stamped his authority. Jurel ended up with 32 from 15 deliveries with three boundaries and took sixes including one in the last ball of the innings which took RR to touching distance of the target. As the player leaves his mark in Guwahati, here is some quick and lesser-known facts about Dhruv Jurel.

Facts About Dhruv Jurel

# Dhruv Jurel was born on January 21, 2001 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

# Jurel is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who likes to bat aggressively in the middle and lower order.

# The 22-year-old represents Uttar Pradesh at the domestic level.

# Dhruv Jurel was the vice-captain of the Indian Team for the U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa in 2020.

# Dhruv Jurel scored 736 runs from 11 matches in his debut season in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

# In his short First-Class career, Jurel has scored 587 runs in 11 games.

# In one of his recent outings in Ranji Trophy, the keeper-batter slammed 249 runs in a match against Nagaland in December 2022.

# The 22-year-old idolizes superstars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers, as revealed by him in an interview.

# Rajasthan Royals picked him up in the IPL 2022 mega auction for 20 Lakh INR and retained him for IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals Admin Beautifully Shuts Down Troll Who Called ‘RR and PBKS Irrelevant Teams in IPL’.

Good T20 teams always fancy to have a hard-hitting lower order batter who can hit boundaries from the start and can finish games by playing short but impactful cameo. The value of the player goes higher if he can also keep as Jurel does. As things suggest, he will have more appearances in the season as impact players. It will be on him how he encashes the opportunities and moves forward.

