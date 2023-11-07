A lot of exciting action took place during Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. And amidst it, Mitchell Starc had a brain fade moment as he decided against taking a review (DRS). Starc was adjudged caught behind off Rashid Khan with Afghanistan wicket-keeper Ikram Alikhil completing a stunning catch on the third attempt. Starc discussed with Glenn Maxwell before deciding to walk. However, replays soon confirmed on UltraEdge that there was no edge. Ajay Jadeja Spotted Dancing After Marnus Labuschagne Complains About Some Movement in Afghanistan Dressing Room During ICC World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

What a Catch!

No Edge!

