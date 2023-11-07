During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Afghanistan's mentor Ajay Jadeja was spotted dancing, interestingly, after Australia's Marnus Labuschagne complained about some movement in the dressing room. Labuschagne was unhappy with the Afghan dressing room and as the camera pointed towards it Jadeja was seen shaking a leg with a big smile on his face. The video is now viral. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Afghanistan Batsman To Score a Century in ICC World Cups, Achieves Feat During AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match.

Marnus Labuschagne complains

Marnus Labuschagne unhappy with Afghanistan dressing room. pic.twitter.com/SFQRPT8UYH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023

Ajay Jadeja Dancing

Lmao not Ajay Jadeja dancing after Labuschagne's complain😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rnWojWgDxM — P.💍 (@PrajaktaSharma8) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)