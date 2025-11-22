Mitchell Starc produced a sensational moment of brilliance, taking a diving catch off his own bowling to dismiss Zak Crawley for a duck on Day 2 of the AUS vs ENG 1st Test in Ashes 2025-26 on Saturday, November 22. This happened in the very first over when England opener Zak Crawley drove down the ground. The ball was in the air for a while and Mitchell Starc, on his follow-through, stretched out his left hand and grabbed hold of the ball, managing to keep it while falling down. The third umpire checked the catch and rightfully concluded that the Australian bowler's fingers were underneath the ball. This catch ensured that it was the first time in Test cricket history that the opening partnership did not score even a single run in the first three innings of a match. Mitchell Starc Secures Career-Best Bowling Figures at Perth's Optus Stadium During AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test 2025-26.

Watch Mitchell Starc's Catch Here:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Australia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)