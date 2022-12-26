Australia have made a good start to the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. After deciding to bowl first, they bundled out South Africa for a score of 189. Cameron Green stared with the ball and took his maiden five-for. In reply, David Warner helped Australia to make a positive start. The home side are currently 45-1 at the end of day 1. They still trail South Africa by 114 runs. Cricket Australia Renames Annual Award For Men's Test Player in Honour of Spin Legend Shane Warne.

AUS vs SA Day 1 Stumps

A good day for the hosts as they take charge of the Boxing Day Test 👊 Watch #AUSvSA LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | 📝: https://t.co/FKgWE9jUq4 pic.twitter.com/uP6i3QDOQw — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2022

