After winning the Test series 3-0, Australia, with hopes of completing another clean sweep, took on the West Indies in WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025, with a 4-0 lead. Asked to bat first, the West Indies top order collapsed, leaving Sherfane Rutherford (35), Shimron Hetmyer (52), and Jason Holder (20) to do all the heavy lifting in the middle overs. Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis starred with the ball for Australia, claiming five wickets between them. In reply, Australia too started poorly, losing their three wickets for 25, but then in-form Cameron Green, Tim David, and Mitchell Owen stood up for their side. Owen top-scored with the batting, making a swift 37 off 17. All-rounder Aaron Hardie remained unbeaten on 28 and guided Australia past the finish line to clinch their fifth T20I by three wickets, and more importantly, win their first-ever men's T20I series by a 5-0 margin. This was also West Indies' first-ever 0-5 T20I series loss in men's international cricket. Adam Zampa Plays His 100th T20 International for Australia Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025.

Australia Win 5-0

