At this year’s ODI World Cup 2023, Australia will looking to add the coveted trophy to their cabinet of decorated titles as they aim to lift the trophy for the record-sixth time. The five-time World Cup champions open their campaign against hosts, India, on October 15, 2023. Then the Aussies play against South Africa on October 13, followed by games against second winner from qualifiers, Pakistan, first winner from qualifiers, New Zealand, England, and, Afghanistan. The Pat Cummins-led side will end their group stage on November 12 against Bangladesh. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Australia Cricket Team Full Schedule

💯 days to go until the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup so here’s the schedule for our Aussie men! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/3Po3rrNFPJ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 27, 2023

