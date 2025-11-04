A couple of days ago, the India Women's National Cricket Team scripted arguably its most memorable achievement by winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. At the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team outclassed South Africa to win the ICC Women's World Cup title for the first time in history. A fan named Vinesh Prabhu shared pictures claiming to have attended both of India's victories in the finals of the 2011 men's World Cup in Mumbai and the 2025 Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai. The post made by the fan, where he has claimed to have attended both the finals, has gone viral on X. Harmanpreet Kaur became the third Indian captain to win an ICC ODI World Cup after Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011. Fact Check: Has Harmanpreet Kaur Decided to Retire from ODIs After Leading India to ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Claim.

Fan Claims to Have Attended Finals of 2011 Men's World Cup and 2025 Women's World Cup

2011 World Cup final vs 2025 World Cup final 😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/vn019aX0UF — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) November 3, 2025

