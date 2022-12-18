Australia have registered a convincing six-wicket victory over South Africa in the 1st AUS vs SA test at the Gabba, Brisbane. The hosts added 73 runs to their overnight score of 145 and took their score 218. This gave them a 67-run lead which came out to be decisive in the green top of Gabba. In reply, South Africa were bundled out for 99 in their second innings. Australian captain Pat Cummins took a five-for. Chasing a small target of 34, Australia lost four wickets to Rabada but ultimately got the win. With this win, Australia have strengthened their position in the World Test Championship table. India Register Convincing 188-Run Win Over Bangladesh in First Test, Take 1-0 Lead in Series.

Australia take a 1-0 Lead

It’s all over at The Gabba, inside two days! Australia extend their lead at the top of the #WTC23 standings with a six-wicket win 📈 Watch the rest of the #AUSvSA series LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Full Tour Pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/OmeITaMEDs — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2022

