Travis Head scored his 10th Test century, achieving the feat on Day 2 of the AUS vs ENG 1st Test in Ashes 2025-26 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22. The Australia National Cricket Team left-hander opened the innings in Usman Khawaja's place and smashed the England bowlers to all parts of the ground. With Australia needing to chase down 205 runs to win, Travis Head scored his hundred off just 69 deliveries which included 12 fours and four sixes. One of the highlights of this century was him hitting England captain Ben Stokes for 17 runs in one over, which included four fours. Mitchell Starc Catch Video: Watch Aussie Pacer Take Sensational Diving Catch Off His Own Bowling to Dismiss Zak Crawley During AUS vs ENG 1st Test in Ashes 2025-26.

Travis Head Smashes His 10th Test Century

Travis Head leads the Aussie charge in the chase with his 10th Test century in Perth 💯#WTC27 #AUSvENG 📝: https://t.co/eE4SSOzEUc pic.twitter.com/TrKo5xzStt — ICC (@ICC) November 22, 2025

Travis Head Scores 69-Ball Hundred

