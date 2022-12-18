India registered a 188-run win against Bangladesh in the 1st IND vs BAN test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Having opted to bat first, India put up 404 runs on board. Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin scored important fifties for the Indian team. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraj picked up 4 wickets each for the home side. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for only 150 runs in their first innings. Mishfiqur Rahim was the top scorer for the Bangladeshi team. Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-for while Mohammed Siraj took three wickets for the Indian side. Australia Beat India by 7 Runs in IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022, Take Unassailable 3–1 Series Lead.

Big Victory for India

India took a huge 254-runs lead in the first innings but decided not to enforce the follow-on. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara then scored quick-fire centuries for India in the second innings. India decided to declare after reaching 258-2 and gave Bangladesh a mammoth target of 513 runs. Yuvraj Singh Removes MS Dhoni’s Part from Fan-Made Video, Twitterati Unhappy With Former India All-Rounder.

Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan made a brilliant start. Shanto scored a half century and Zakir got his maiden century. However once Shanto was removed by Umesh, India took full control of the game. Captain Shakib Al Hasan made a counter-attacking 84 which took Bangladesh's second innings total to 324 runs. Axar Patel took four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3 for the Indian team. With this win, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the series. India also stay in the hunt for a place in the World Test Championship final. Kuldeep Yadav has been adjudged as the man of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).