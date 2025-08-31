Ayush Badoni scored a century for North Zone in their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final clash against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 31. The right-hander walked out to bat at number four and scored a century off 123 balls. Ayush Badoni's knock included six fours and one six and this hundred followed his stellar 63-run knock in the first innings of the North Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final match. Ayush Badoni is among the rising talents in Indian cricket and this knock is surely going to give him a lot of confidence going ahead in the domestic season. Who is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir Pacer Who Took Hat-Trick in North Zone vs East Zone Match in Duleep Trophy 2025.

Ayush Badoni Hits Century in North Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final

