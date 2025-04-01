Babar Azam was the subject of some brutal trolling by the fans after the Pakistan national cricket team star shared a picture of his Eid outfit. Taking to social media, the 30-year-old shared a picture of himself dressed in a light green 'Kurta Pyjama' and wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2025. "Eid is the celebration of discipline, growth and spiritual strength. Eid Mubarak!" he wrote on social media. Fans noticed his outfit and stated that he did not have a good dressing sense. Some fans also asked Babar Azam to hire a grooming expert who could help him make better choices when it comes to selecting outfits. Take a look at some of them below. Mohammad Rizwan Admits Jasprit Bumrah is the Toughest Bowler He Has Faced in International Cricket During Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Special Interview With Wahab Riaz (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Shares Pic of His Eid Outfit While Wishing Fans Eid Mubarak

Eid is the celebration of discipline, growth, and spiritual strength. Eid Mubarak! 🌙 🕌✨ pic.twitter.com/gVW0Sll9Nt — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 31, 2025

'This Guy Has 0 Dressing Sense'

this guy has 0 dressing sense,0. https://t.co/1HG2q4YXvj — Ayonika Mukherjee (@RMCFayonika) April 1, 2025

Hilarious

Me posing in my sister's dress truth and dare game 🥲 https://t.co/71ZGyaOq6C — Gaurav jindal (@Gauravvjindall) March 31, 2025

Haha

Koi is aapa ko zakat ki raqam do ya dupatta dila do....... https://t.co/cn8b5TvYTm — 挺着GU'NHE'GAAR BANDA'H急的。 (@KamranAazmiup50) April 1, 2025

'Please Hire Some Grooming Expert'

Please hire some grooming expert. https://t.co/HpYYbb9ME6 — Jeremy Trump (@blazeheart99) April 1, 2025

'My Wife Has the Same Outfit'

My wife has the same outfit. https://t.co/jniuZqw3sP — Gotta Get Kat (@katiebuoy) April 1, 2025

'Something Wrong With This Dressing Sense'

Something is wrong with Babar Azam’s dressing sense 🙄 https://t.co/PXrtn0qDdW pic.twitter.com/kFGRSYduhM — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) April 1, 2025

