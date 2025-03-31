As the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, 2025, Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah gathered for a special interview with Wahab Riaz. During the discussion, Rizwan was asked, who was the toughest bowler he has faced. In reply he said, when he entered the International cricket scenario, it was Josh Hazlewood. But with time, it is now Jasprit Bumrah who is the most toughest bowler he has faced. When Is Next India vs Pakistan Cricket Match? Know Details of Upcoming IND vs PAK Game After ICC Champions Trophy 202.

Mohammad Rizwan Admits Jasprit Bumrah is the Toughest Bowler He Has Faced

Bumrah is the toughest in World cricket. M Rizwan #Bumrah VC PCB pic.twitter.com/GeC1ZMX4Qw — iffi Raza (@Rizzvi73) March 31, 2025

Watch Full Interview Here

