Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam received a huge warm welcome during the opening ceremony at the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium was seen chanting 'Babar, Babar' when the show hosts took the name of the star cricketer. Babar and other team members were seen wearing the newly unveiled ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey. Pakistan will host South Africa and New Zealand in an ODI Tri-Series ahead of the ICC tournament. The first match of the Tri-Series 2025 will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 8. Pakistan Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Unveiled During Gaddafi Stadium's Opening Ceremony, Watch Video of PAK Players in New Kit.

Babar Azam Chants at Gaddafi Stadium

