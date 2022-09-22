A record 200-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam helped Pakistan return to winning ways in style as they beat England by 10 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 21. The duo were undefeated in their 200-run stand, as the pair notched up the highest partnership in a successful run-chase in T20Is. With this result, the seven-match series is levelled 1-1.

Pakistan Beat England by 10 Wickets, Level Series 1-1:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)