Pakistan are all set to take lock horns with Sri Lanka for the first game of the two-match Test series on June 16 in Galle. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting line-up and he will be key to their chances in the upcoming series. He is training hard in the nets to prepare for the Test assignment. The ace batter is seen in a totally uncensored avatar in the practice session. During one instance, he is seen criticising himself upon a bad shot by saying, 'Babar day bachay'. The 28-year-old would be eager to show his class against the Lankan Lions. ‘We Won’t Send Our Team to ODI World Cup 2023 if India..’ Pakistan Sports Minister Ehsan Mazari Sends Warning Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam’s Uncensored Footage From Practice Session Ahead of PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023

Babar Azam uncensored during the the practice session 🗣️ 'Babar day bachay' , 'Oye Lala' , 'Pooch ke thori bouncer karaingay' Video courtesy: @zaidhassan89 #SLvPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/eSmCNfIQfv — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)