Pakistan Sports Minister, Ehsan Mazari, issued a warning that the Men in Green will withdraw from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 if Team India does not play the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2023 is slated to kick off on August 31, 2023, and it would be hosted in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the “hybrid model”, announced the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Under the hybrid model, Pakistan is set to host four matches, while the remaining matches would be played in Sri Lanka. The hybrid model came into effect after India denied playing the tournament in Asia Cup. ‘Governments Only Can Take Decisions’ PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Throws Pakistan’s Participation in ODI World Cup 2023 Into Uncertainty.

Pakistan sports minister, Ehsan Mazari, in an interview with the Indian Express, said, “My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India.”

The sports minister further added that Pakistan should be given the right to host the tournament alone. “Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don’t want a hybrid model,” Mazari said.

The Pakistan minister’s comments came after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif decided to form a high-level committee to decide on the team’s participation in showpiece event. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and, Ehsan Mazari himself were part of the committee.

Lastly, the sports minister opined on the committee, “The committee will be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and I am among the 11 ministers who are part of it. We will discuss the issue and give our recommendations to the PM, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB. The PM will take the final decision.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2023 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).