Bangladesh and New Zealand played out what was a pretty entertaining Day 1 of the 2nd Test on December 6. The hosts batted first and were skittled out for just 172 runs with Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner taking three wickets apiece. For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim was the top-scorer (35 runs) but he would want to forget the way he was dismissed. Ajaz Patel also took two wickets. New Zealand however failed to back up their bowling effort, being reduced to 55/5. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3/17 while Taijul Islam, the hero for Bangladesh in the first Test, finished with figures of 2/29. Mushfiqur Rahim Dismissed Obstructing the Field, Becomes First Bangladesh Batsman to be Out in Such Manner; Dismissal Takes Place During BAN vs NZ 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

