During day one of 2nd test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, Bangladesh's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was given out for obstructing the field which was previously known as handling the ball. The incident happened during the 41st over of the match which was being balled by New Zealand's pacer Kyle Jamieson. Kyle Jamieson delivered the ball on the hard length for which Mushfiqur Rahim defended the ball with bat first then flicked it away with his hand. Mushfiqur Rahim is the first Bangladesh batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test 2023: Bangladesh Recovers to 80 for 4 at Lunch of Day 1 Against New Zealand

Watch Video Here

Mushfiqur Rahim was given out for obstructing the field..He was handling the ball during Jamieson's over pic.twitter.com/ZpWgOIj4KA — Cricket Mirror (@Cricket_Mirror_) December 6, 2023

Mushfiqur Rahim was Given Out for Obstructing the Field, Not for Handling the Ball

Mushfiqur Rahim is out Obstructing the field, not “handling the ball” (this law was deleted in 2017 with its contents merged into Obstructing the field). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 6, 2023

