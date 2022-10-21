Baroda women's cricket team bus met with an accident after being hit by a lorry. As per reports, players Kesha Patel, Amrita Joseph, Pragya Rawat, and Nidhi Dhamuniya were injured. Team manager Neelam Gupte also sustained injury. The injured were then shifted to the hospital.

Accident

BREAKING: Baroda women's cricket team met with an accident when a lorry hit the bus they were traveling in. 4 cricketers, including the team manager, sustained injuries.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/h7SemwiIBP — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) October 21, 2022

