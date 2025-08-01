In a recent podcast with famous YouTuber Raj Shamani, ace India national cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen talking about the legendary captains he has played international cricket under. When the interviewer Raj Shamani asked Yuzvendra Chahal about the legendary MS Dhoni, and if he has ever seen the captain cool cry, Chahal responded. Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he once saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Team India skipper cry inside the bathroom, after the infamous defeat in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. Chahal said, "Bathroom mein unko rote hue dekha" (Saw him crying in the bathroom). Yuzvendra Chahal also disclosed that tears had come on MS Dhoni's eyes right when he was departing from the ground after his wicket. MS Dhoni did not play any international cricket matches since Team India's loss in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, and later took retirement. 'Had Suicidal Thoughts, Slept For 2-3 Hours Maximum' Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Struggle With Mental Health (Watch Videos).

Yuzvendra Chahal on MS Dhoni Crying:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)