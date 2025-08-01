Yuzvendra Chahal revealed having suicidal thoughts and opened up on his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The leg-spinner earlier this year's marriage came to an end earlier this year when he and Dhanashree Verma were officially divorced after months of speculations and rumours. Speaking on the Raj Shamani podcast, the Indian cricketer revealed what he went through and spoke about one of the toughest phases of his life. He shared that he took a break from cricket as he was not able to concentrate on the game. "I think I used to sleep for 2-3 hours maximum. I used to think about (the divorce) and share my anxiety and suicidal thoughts with my friends. This phase lasted for 40-45 days when I took a break from cricket." He also confirmed that at one point, he was faking his marriage with Dhanashree Verma, "We decided we don't want to show the people. What if it did not happen?" Furthermore, he also reacted to being called a 'cheater' on social media, with many accusing him of infidelity during his marriage to Dhanashree Verma. Yuzvendra Chahal Registers His Career-Best County Championship Figures, Achieves Feat After Taking Six Wickets During Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match (Watch Video).

