In the final Sydney Derby of the ongoing BBL 2025-26, the Sydney Sixers will clash against the Sydney Thunder on January 15. The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground and start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Kids Face 'Second-Hand Embarrassment' As Mothers Kiss Their Sons on Big Bash League Kiss Cam During Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video),

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL Live Streaming and Telecast

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

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