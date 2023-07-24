Bangladesh hosted India Women for a white-ball series, starting July 9. Bangladesh Women played some sensational cricket and gave a star-studded Indian side a run for their money. Though the hosts lost the series but not without a fight. In the end, they were conquered 2-1. However, in the three-match ODI series, they secured the first-ever ODI win over India and eventually, tied the series 1-1. Following a valiant showing by Nigar Sultana & Co., Bangladesh Cricket Board has awarded BDT 35 lakhs bonus to the women's cricket team. Wayanad Renames Junction To Pay Tribute to Minnu Mani After Kerala Cricketer’s Performances on Debut in IND vs BAN T20Is 2023

BCB Announces Bonus of BDT 35 Lakh for Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team

BCB announces generous Tk 3.5 Million bonus for Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team 😎 A token of appreciation for their performance in the #BANvIND series 🙌#BANvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/LHF5AXtNJq — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) July 24, 2023

