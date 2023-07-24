India Women toured Bangladesh for a white-ball series, starting July 9. For the three-match T20I series, the team management handed Minnu Mani a maiden international call-up and also drafted her into the playing XI. Minnu made the most of the opportunities and put up a show with the ball. Wayanad, which is Minnu's home town in Kerala honoured Minnu her performances for the national team in a unique way. Harmanpreet Kaur Loses Her Cool, Hits Stumps With the Bat After Being Dismissed During IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral

Wayanad Renames Junction To Pay Tribute to Minnu Mani

This junction in Wayanad, Kerala, will always act as a reminder to follow your dreams 😍 Minnu Mani's hometown surprised her with a special gift to honour her maiden #TeamIndia call-up and exceptional performances in the #BANvIND T20Is.#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/AjImEs9hdb — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 23, 2023

