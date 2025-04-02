April 2 is a date that remains one of the most revered in Indian cricketing history, with Team India clinching its second-ever ICC ODI Cricket World Cup. As Indian cricket fans celebrate 14 years of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 victory today (April 2), we should also not forget how cricket in India boomed after the nation witnessed Kapil Dev and co defy all odds and lift its first-ever major cricketing trophy, the Prudential Cup, which is also known as World Cup. This Day, That Year: MS Dhoni-Captained India Clinched ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2011 Beating Sri Lanka in Final at Wankhede.

Since then, India waited for 24 years to lift another World Cup, which came in a new format, and started an influx of trophies, solidifying the nation's dominance in the sport. In this article, we list all of India's World Cup — ODI and T20I wins below.

1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev and Co went in the 1983 edition on the back of two failures in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, and shed all their earlier baggage in the competition, where they started off beating champions West Indies in their opening match, and then fight they way into the final, to once against meet two-time champions Winides.

In the final, India was bundled out for 183 as West Indies pacers downed the batting line-up like a pack of cards. However, a miraculous catch by Kapil Dev to dismiss in-form Vivian Richards triggered a West Indies collapse as Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal knocked over six wickets between each other to help India to their first-ever Cricket World Cup.

2007 T20I World Cup

The BCCI opted to send a new-look Indian side for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni, with several veterans opting out of the tournament. India's campaign started with a no-result, a tie, and then a loss in the Super 8s stage, where almost all hopes were given up. However, the youngsters on the side stood up and went on to win three consecutive matches to set up the final against archrivals Pakistan.

In a low-scoring encounter, India managed 157 thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 75 as Umar Gul tormented the batting line-up. Chasing 152, Pakistan remained in the contest as late as the final over, where MS Dhoni opted to gamble on Joginder Sharma, which paid off as India went on to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup by five runs.

2011 Cricket World Cup

Having come close in 2003, India fielded a well-rounded squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 on home soil, where the MS Dhoni-led side were labeled as favourites, and also played like one. In the league stage, India lost only one match and finished second in Group B.

However, in the knockouts, India showcased their might and defeated teams like Australia, and Pakistan to reach the final. In the final, Sri Lanka put in a daunting total of 274 runs, which, despite a poor start, India managed to chase down with ease thanks to Gambhir and Dhoni's knocks, which ensured the nation their second ODI and third Cricket World Cup. 'We Did It For a Billion People': Yuvraj Singh Reminisces India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Winning Night; Dedicates Victory To Sachin Tendulkar (See Post).

2024 ICC Men's T20I World Cup

Chasing their first-ICC title since 2011, Rohit Sharma led India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, having nearly broken the drought in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Sharma led from the front with his aggressive batting, and bowlers displayed collective effort match after match as India beat opponents like Pakistan, Australia, and England in their path to set up a final clash with South Africa.

In the final, Virat Kohli produced a masterclass knock and helped India reach a par total of 176 despite a collapse. South African batters toyed with India's bowling, especially Heinrich Klaasen. However, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah scripted India's comeback in the contest, which ended with Rohit Sharma and Co lifting the second-ever T20I and fourth overall World Cup for the nation.

