Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the year 2022. Surya had a fantastic outing with the Indian team, during the last year. The Indian batter scored 1164 runs in 31 T20I matches at an average of 46.56. On top of that, Surya also had a massive strike rate of 187.43. Surya helped India to reach the semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He also became only the second batter ever to score 1000 runs in T20Is. And now, the Indian cricketer has been awarded for his brilliant performance. Taking to Twitter, BCCI congratulated Suryakumar Yadav for winning the award. Suryakumar Yadav Wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

BCCI Congratulates Suryakumar Yadav

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)