England national cricket team opening batter Ben Duckett has hit a century while chasing 371 runs against India in their second innings of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Ben Duckett scored his century with a boundary against Ravindra Jadeja. His hundred came off just 121 balls, claiming to be in full control of the match. Ben Duckett had scored 62 runs in England's first innings in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025. This was his sixth Test ton. 'Ek Taraf Se Mohammed Hai, Ek Taraf Se Krishna..' Team India Captain Shubman Gill Shows His Sense of Humour As He Tries to Motivate the Bowlers During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ben Duckett Smacks Hundred vs India

A dashing century from Ben Duckett to set the foundation for England’s chase at Headingley 🔥#ENGvIND 📝: https://t.co/62moN1iHJB pic.twitter.com/LFhHKqjf5X — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2025

