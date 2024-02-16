Ben Duckett the opening batsman for England has completed his hundred in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 1st innings. Ben Duckett smashed to his hundred. After England lost an early wicket of Zak Crawley, Duckett took control of the innings with Ollie Pope and smashed the way to his hundred just after the drinks break. Ben Duckett is looking in good touch and we can surely expect a big role from his side in England's batting. Anand Mahindra Offers Naushad Khan Thar SUV As Gift After Sarfaraz Khan’s Impressive Test Debut.

Have a Look at the Moment Ben Duckett Reached his Century

