England Test opener Ben Duckett became the second wicket-keeper of the day to find a buyer, with the Delhi Capitals snapping up the player for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction. Duckett boasts of a stellar T20 record with 5397 runs, with 34 fifties at a strike-rate of 140.18, and could solve Delhi's opening issues. DC's first purchase of the IPL 2026 Auction was South Africa's star finisher, David Miller, for INR 2 crore as well. DC Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Delhi Capitals at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Ben Duckett Joins DC

Ben Duckett is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 2 cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

