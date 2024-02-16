Sarfaraz Khan received his debut cap at the start of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Sarfaraz Khan took his chance and showed everyone his capabilities and what value can he bring to the team. After his performances in domestic-level cricket, he received a call for the debut of the Indian Test team. Sarfaraz Khan's father too got very emotional when he received the debut cap. Looking at this the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to his social media and wrote, "Himmat nahin chodna, bas! Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?" Anand Mahindra also mentioned that he wants to gift Naushad Khan a Thar SUV. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Anil Kumble To Take 500 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Have a Look at the social media post by Anand Mahindra

“Himmat nahin chodna, bas!” Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar. pic.twitter.com/fnWkoJD6Dp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2024

