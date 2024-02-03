Ben Stokes' reaction was one of despair after he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 on Saturday, February 3. The England captain's off-stump went for a toss after he had a slight inside edge on the ball. After the woodwork was disturbed, the English skipper dropped his bat and gestured with his hands, probably indicating how difficult that ball was before he made his way back to the dressing room. This was the third consecutive Test innings for Stokes where he has been bowled. Stokes' reaction to being dismissed has gone viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Scalps His Tenth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Watch Video:

Another Angle of Ben Stokes' Reaction

