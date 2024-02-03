Jasprit Bumrah has showcased the incredible quality he possesses during the IND vs ENG second Test at Visakhapatnam. Despite England getting a solid start, he ran through their middle order dismissing the likes of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. He scalped another Test five-wicket haul, tenth of his career by dismissing Tom Hartley. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Complete 150 Wickets in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During India vs England 2nd Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Scalps His Tenth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)