England has been lauded as well as criticized for their extremely aggressive and risky playing methods in Test cricket after Brendon Mccullum and Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain. As they secure a memorable win against Pakistan at Rawalpindi after a risky declaration, Ben Stokes opened up about his England side who made such a victory possible and said he is "Immense Proud" of the performance. He added that the attitude in the English camp is to play for each other and it will continue like that, in spite of any illness issues or injury as they had before or during the 1st Test at Rawalpindi. England Register Historic Test Victory After James Anderson, Ollie Robinson’s Heroics on Day 5 of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Ben Stokes Opens Up After Rawalpindi Test Victory

🗣️ "Everyone plays for each other" Ben Stokes says he is 'immensely proud' of his England side for getting the win in Rawalpindi 💪 pic.twitter.com/bG6RWJj0Fn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 5, 2022

