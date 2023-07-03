Ahead of the third Ashes Test, Australia suffered a huge blow as their key spinner, Nathan Lyon, got ruled out of the remainder of Ashes Test series due to torn right calf. The spinner sustained the injury during Australia’s second inning in the second Ashes Test. With him being ruled, backup spinner, Todd Murphy is likely to replace him. 'You Will Always Be Remembered for That' Stump Mic Catches Stuart Broad Taking Dig At Alex Carey After His Controversial Run Out of Jonny Bairstow During Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 5.

Nathan Lyon Ruled Out of 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Nathan Lyon ruled out of the Ashes. Australia for the first time in the last 101 Tests will be playing without Lyon. pic.twitter.com/3x0R64nRHj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2023

