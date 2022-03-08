Pakistan Women's captain Bismah Maroof dedicated her fighting half-century against Australia Women to her daughter Fatima. Bismah did a cradle celebration while reaching the fifty. Bismah ended up scoring unbeaten 78 off 122 balls and helped Pakistan move from 44/4 to 190/6 in 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Indian Team’s Gesture of Playing With Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof’s Daughter After IND vs PAK CWC 2022 Clash.

Bismah Maroof celebrating her fifty with a baby rocking gesture looking at her baby in the dressing room💛😍#CWC22 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Dk5f2b6KTS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)