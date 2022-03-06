Sachin Tendulkar appreciated the Indian team's gesture of playing with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's daughter after the completion of their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match at the Bay Oval on Sunday, March 6. The Indian team players were seen huddling around Maroof and her daughter Fatima and they had fun and clicked pictures with her. This gesture by the Indian team has gone viral.

See His Tweet:

What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/isgALYeZe1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

