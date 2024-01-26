Alex Carey was very, very lucky to have gotten a reprieve when the ball had hit the bail and it spun instead of dislodging, on Day 2 of the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024. Carey was batting in the 15th over of Australia's innings when a delivery by Shamar Joseph appeared to hit something on its way to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva. Replays subsequently showed that the ball had hit the bail and it spun in its groove but did not dislodge. The video of this incident went viral on social media. Carey was eventually dismissed for 65 runs off just 49 balls. Oops! Joshua da Silva Loses Balance, Falls After Opting Out of Hook Shot As Josh Hazlewood Bowls A Bouncer During AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

