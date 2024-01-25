During the 35th over of AUS vs WI 2nd Test match of 2024 the West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva almost fell on the stumps when Australia's pacer went on to bowl a short delivery. Joshua Da Silva was smart enough and didn't fall on the stumps which were just behind him. The West Indies were once again in a very severe condition as the wickets were falling but the partnership of Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge kept them going. Mitchell Starc Takes 350th Test Wicket, Achieves Feat During Australia vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 Day 1.

Have a Look at the Video

To hook or not to hook - that is the question! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/WFgAKae1fL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 25, 2024

