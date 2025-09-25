In an unfortunate development, Australian cricketer Alex Carey's father has passed away following a long battle with cancer. Carey’s father was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in 2021, missing his son’s Test debut at the Gabba in December of that year due to chemotherapy sessions. Carey shared a post on social media on September 25 with a picture of himself with his father and the caption, “Rest in Peace Dad, I love you.” Sri Lanka Cricketer Dunith Wellalage’s Father Suranga Wellalage Dies on Day of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Clash.

Alex Carey's Father Gordon Carey Dies Following Long Battle With Cancer

Really sad news with the passing of Alex Carey's father Gordon. 😢 Condolences to Alex and the family. pic.twitter.com/uNSESfFCVm — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) September 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)