In a massive blow to the West Indies national cricket team, star pacer Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming IND vs WI Test series 2025 against India, which commences on October 2 in Ahmedabad. As confirmed by Windies Cricket, Joseph had been ruled out due to an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated against of the white-ball series against Bangladesh. The selectors have named uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne as a replacement for the pacer in the Test squad for the India tour, consisting of two matches, with Roston Chase announced as captain. West Indies Squad for India Test Series 2025 Announced: Roston Chase To Lead, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze Recalled; Khary Pierre Earns Maiden Call-Up.

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of IND vs WI Test Series 2025

Squad Update 🚨 Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited overs series.#INDvsWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/2z5uiZSicu — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 26, 2025

