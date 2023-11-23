A bizarre incident took place during the Indonesia vs Cambodia bilateral T20I series. In the sixth match of the series, Cambodia were batting first and after halfway through the innings, they refused to play anymore and the match was abandoned and Indonesia were declared winners with their opposition forfeiting the match. The reason of the refusal to play is yet to be confirmed but there has been hint of some controversy regarding the dismissal of batter Luqman Butt, which caused the Cambodia team to walk out at the score of 77/3. Former West Indies Cricketer Marlon Samuels Banned For Six Years Due to Breaching Emirates Cricket Broad Anti-Corruption Code.

Don't think we've heard the end of this 👀 pic.twitter.com/zDH9XDY0H6 — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) November 23, 2023

