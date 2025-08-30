The Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2023-27 match at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Canada, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the wet outfield. A picture from the match has gone viral on social media, where one particular damp pitch was set on fire by the ground staff. The bizarre tactics were used to reduce the dampness as the players watched on. Below are the viral pictures shared by Cricket Scotland on their X handle. SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Bizarre!

Game off ☹️ A frustrating day in Toronto. We try again on Sunday against the hosts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/g69mugExDC — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) August 29, 2025

